Mavs president says franchise is entering "remarkable evolution" as new‑arena talks begin

The Dallas Mavericks are taking their first concrete step toward what could become a new home arena, fueling speculation – and questions – about the franchise's future in Dallas.

Mavericks President Ethan Casson said the organization is entering what he calls a transformational moment.

"We are at the beginning of what we'll look back on as the most remarkable evolution of a team both on and off the court," Casson said in an interview with CBS News Texas.

A major partnership signals a shift

After months of speculation about life beyond the American Airlines Center, the Mavericks have made their first tangible move: partnering with Creative Artists Agency, or CAA. The global firm has been involved in major arena and stadium projects, including San Francisco's Chase Center and Levi's Stadium, host of this year's Super Bowl.

Casson said the partnership marks the moment the team's long‑term vision becomes real.

"But until you start to add partners to it, that kind of formalizes it, and today is that day," he said.

He emphasized that the project is about more than a new building.

"And when we talk about the arena, we are wanting to elevate the premium experience like no other team or organization has ever done," Casson said.

He added that the team is exploring everything from sports bars and restaurants to commercial space, residential development and, hypothetically, a hotel.

Fans split on the idea of leaving AAC

While the Mavericks have not announced a location or timeline for a new arena, the idea of leaving the American Airlines Center – the team's home since 2001 – is stirring mixed emotions among fans.

Nicolas Fernandez said the AAC holds memories he isn't ready to let go of.

"I'm sad because this is just so many memories … but still, I mean, it'll be cool to see how they do it and what all the stuff around it ends up being," Fernandez said.

Other fans say they prefer the current setup, where the Mavericks and Stars share the building.

"It's cool having the Stars one night and then the Mavs on the next night," fan Zack McGrath said. "A new venue doesn't get me excited."

For diehard fan Chauncy Fletcher, the AAC is where he saw his first NBA game – and even filmed his first music video. But he believes the franchise is ready for something new.

"And I'm waiting on everybody to see it the same way. I mean, it's time for change," Fletcher said.

What comes next

The Mavericks will remain at the American Airlines Center through their current lease, which runs through the summer of 2031. Until then, the team's legacy – and its legends – remain rooted at 2500 Victory Avenue.

Casson said fans curious or concerned about what comes next should know the organization intends to get it right.

"What I would say to the fans asking about the 'what if'… we are going to solve all of those 'what ifs' to make it the most personalized experience you could possibly have," Casson said.