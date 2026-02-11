Mavericks begin exploring new arena plans with major CAA partnership The Dallas Mavericks have taken their first significant step toward exploring a new arena by partnering with Creative Artists Agency, a firm known for major sports‑venue projects. Team president Ethan Casson says the move marks the start of a broader effort to rethink the fan experience beyond the American Airlines Center. Fans are split on the possibility of leaving the AAC, but the team will remain there through its lease, which runs until 2031.