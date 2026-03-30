Dallas Mavericks eye City Hall site for new arena as 2031 lease deadline looms, CEO Rick Welts ​says

The Dallas Mavericks are signaling a strong commitment to staying in Dallas as their current arena lease approaches its end, with team leadership outlining plans for a new, large-scale entertainment district.

The team's lease at the American Airlines Center is set to expire in 2031, and while speculation has swirled about a potential relocation, Mavericks CEO Rick Welts made clear during a recent sports economic panel that the organization intends to remain in the city.

"Dallas is what's really important. Take away anything from today, our commitment is to do everything in our power to build this in Dallas," Welts said last Friday.

Mavericks new arena plans include hotel, housing, retail and year-round development

Welts also laid out an ambitious vision for the team's future home, describing a mixed-use development that would go far beyond a traditional arena.

"We will build a hotel adjacent to the arena. We'll move our new corporate headquarters downtown. We will move our practice facility downtown," he said. "We're hoping to have a medical partner as part of that also servicing our team. There will be residential, retail, there will be restaurants… operating 365 days a year and hopefully a really vibrant part of Dallas."

According to Welts, the team is currently focused on two potential sites, including the Dallas City Hall location. Another site that has previously been discussed is the former Valley View Mall in North Dallas.

Welts said conversations with city leadership date back more than a year, including discussions with Dallas City Manager Kimberly Tolbert about the future of City Hall.

"And we said, 'OK, that doesn't have to do anything with us. But at some point in time, you'll tell us what's available and then we can sit down and have a conversation about it,'" Welts said. "We would like to have 50 continuous acres that allow a real environment where you feel like you're in a space that's well thought out. It's not up to us to decide if City Hall is available or not."

Dallas City Hall future in question as Mayor Eric Johnson weighs taxpayer costs

In an interview with Eye on Politics, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said city leaders are still weighing whether to renovate or leave the current City Hall building. Estimates show it would cost about $329 million to repair the building and more than $1 billion to fully modernize it.

"I really believe that our job as a council and as a city is to do the best thing that we can for our taxpayers," Johnson said. "Not a good thing, but the best thing."

Johnson said he has not yet made a decision, with the next council discussion expected in late May.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are working on an accelerated timeline. Welts said the team hopes to announce the location of its new arena and entertainment district by July.

"So the city is aware of our timetable for any particular site, that puts a lot of pressure, but also puts a lot of motivation to try to get something done in the next few months," he said.

If plans move forward, construction on the new arena is expected to take about 30 months, with a target opening by the end of 2031, aligning with the expiration of the team's current lease.