Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is confident about cost estimates to repair, rehab City Hall and insists the process has been transparent

Mayor Eric Johnson said he hasn't made up his mind about the future of Dallas City Hall, the iconic I.M. Pei-designed landmark, but remains confident in the cost estimates to fix it.

City‑hired experts said it will cost $329 million to repair the nearly 50‑year‑old building and about $1 billion to rehabilitate and modernize it for the next 20 years.

Johnson said he trusts the numbers.

"I believe that those numbers are accurate," Johnson said. "I just want to say that right up front, because I do know that there's questions about whether or not these numbers are or have been inflated, or should we trust these numbers? I don't know where we'd get another set of numbers that would be more trustworthy.

"These companies that have looked at this are very reputable, and so, I believe the numbers. I really believe that our jobs as a council and as a city are to do the best thing that we can, the best thing we can for our taxpayers. Not a good thing, but the best thing with the taxpayers' dollars."

The mayor said he, like everyone else, is waiting for more information. Earlier this month, he and eight council members voted to have the city manager determine how much it would cost to move City Hall to another building and compare that to staying and making repairs.

The city manager is also evaluating whether the current site could support private development. That report is due to the council no later than May, and the Finance Committee may be briefed on May 26. The full council could vote in June.

Development potential enters the conversation

Many people have floated the idea of a new arena and entertainment district downtown for the Dallas Mavericks, though no proposals exist.

Former mayors Ron Kirk, Tom Leppert, and Mike Rawlings have urged city leaders to move City Hall, saying it could attract billions in new development.

Johnson said he wants data, not instinct.

"I can't govern the city based on a hunch or instinct or gut feel. I have to look at data. I would like to see what comes back and what they say this site could unlock," he said. "Does my gut tell me that the best use of this part of downtown, is not to be a government center, which I think is kind of a dated concept in and of itself, to have a cluster of government buildings right in the middle of what could be the most vibrant part of your downtown that by definition closes at 5 p.m.

"My gut tells me that's not a great idea. But I want the city manager to go through the exercise of actually exploring what private development options there would be. What interest would there be in this site? If there are really great economic development opportunities for the city that would be unlocked by us leaving this site, I would be very, very compelled by that."

Preservationists push back strongly

Residents and preservationists have been vocal in their opposition. Former Mayor Laura Miller told CBS News Texas she doesn't want City Hall sold or torn down and believes the process has lacked transparency and been "riddled with self‑interest."

Johnson rejected that.

"I'm not sure why former Mayor Miller feels that way because I can tell you that the process has been the definition of transparent," he said. "It's just not true that this process hasn't been transparent. You can go back to what I initially sent out, a memo. I put it in writing. I distributed it publicly, saying to the council, I want a committee to look at options for City Hall.

"So, that was very transparent. The meetings that were called subsequent to my request were all open to the public. Discussions were had at those meetings, and every single thing that has happened has been compelled by council action."

Emails raise questions about engagement

The Dallas Morning News recently reported on 5,000 pages of emails related to the project and others, raising questions about how engaged the mayor has been.

Johnson dismissed the criticism.

"I'm fully engaged in everything that goes on around here. I've been fully engaged, and honestly, I'm going to decline to go quibble with the Dallas Morning News," he said. "I don't even know what these emails that they have found say. I do know what I do every day, which is I wake up early in the morning, come to this building, and give this city everything I have.

"I work tirelessly on behalf of the city, and I do everything I possibly can to make sure this city is represented well here, locally, nationally, internationally."

Sports negotiations happening in parallel

The debate over City Hall comes as city leaders negotiate with the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars to keep both teams in the city. Johnson said he cannot discuss negotiations publicly.

"Keeping the Dallas Stars and keeping the Dallas Mavericks playing in the city of Dallas is one of the highest priorities of my administration, and it has been since I got here," he said. "I can tell you this: We are going to do everything we possibly can to make these deals work for both of those teams and keep them in the city. I am confident that we will work this out."

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming.

Follow Jack on X: @cbs11jack