Football community reacts to Marshawn Kneeland's death at age 24

As the news of Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland's death at age 24 spread Thursday morning, messages of love and support flooded social media from the football world and beyond.

Both the NFL and the NFL Player's Association posted condolences on X.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates. pic.twitter.com/4kowniiC0c — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2025

College coach issues statement

The Instagram account of Western Michigan University's football team, where Kneeland played in college, posted a statement from head football coach Lance Taylor:

"My heart is absolutely broken over the loss of Marshawn Kneeland. Marshawn was so much more than an incredible football player—he was a remarkable young man who meant so much to our program and to me personally. His leadership, energy, and smile were infectious, and he left a lasting impact on everyone in our program. Having coached him during my first season here, we developed a special bond that went far beyond football. His passion for life and his teammates were unmatched. Our entire Bronco Football family is devastated, and we send our deepest prayers to his family, teammates, and all who loved him. Marshawn will forever be a part of the Bronco brotherhood."

Current and former NFL stars react to Kneeland's death

Micah Parsons, who was Kneeland's teammate with the Cowboys last season before he was traded to the Green Bay Packers, shared the a post to his Instagram story with the message: "I'm sorry lil brother I hope you find peace".

Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Emmitt Smith:

Heartbroken. Sending my deepest condolences to Marshawn Kneeland's family and loved ones. https://t.co/1oiUjLqSkb — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) November 6, 2025

CBS Sports NFL commentator and former NFL All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt: