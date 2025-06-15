Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center holds "He's My Hero" Father's Day celebration

People across North Texas are honoring dads this Father's Day. The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center held "He's My Hero" photo experiences for dads, bonus dads, and father figures on Sunday at Concord Church in Dallas.

Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center CEO Trina Terrell-Andrews said dads could make memories with their kids through a variety of photos.

"We'll have a movie, drive-through set up for him, as well as a 360 and some other interactive experiences today," Terrell-Andrews said.

Families could pet a live horse, see a car show, and participate in the Mark Cuban Suit-Up Experience. It showed dads in different professions, such as a farmer, a firefighter, and a doctor.

The event also included food trucks, live performances, music, and more to make dad feel special on his big day.

"I'm blessed to have my kids and my family, and I thank God for him giving me my two daughters ... And I'm thankful to God for that," a dad who attended the event said.

"They're celebrated. We appreciate them," Terrell-Andrews said. "We honor them, and we really love the fact that they've stepped up, stepped in, gone above and beyond and done a lot more than most people even know."

The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center in Dallas serves neighborhood youth and families year-round through sports and leadership programs.