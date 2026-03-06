Lance Cpl. Kevin Melendez, a Grapevine High graduate, dies while serving in the Marine Corps

A young Marine with ties to North Texas has died.

CBS News Texas has confirmed that Marine Lance Cpl. Kevin Melendez, who was from Grapevine, recently died. Military officials have not said whether his death happened in combat.

Colleyville ISD officials said Melendez was a 2024 graduate of Grapevine High School but did not release additional details.

Coach remembers discipline and consistency

Andrew Martinez, who coached Melendez on the Grapevine High School cross country team for three years and taught him English during his senior year, remembered him fondly.

"That's difficult, because he was so consistent, because he was someone that, I know, was coachable and would follow orders," Martinez told CBS News Texas. "But you just question, like, how has this happened? I mean, the guy is what, two years removed from high school? So much ahead of him, especially just a personality that maintains that discipline, that consistency, that takes you so far."

Melendez was known as kind, hardworking, and, while sometimes quiet, always disciplined.

A student who showed up every day

"People respected him because he continued to show up every day for those 6 a.m. workouts," Martinez said. "He would finish, he would do exactly what he was told, and then, it was different to see him in the classroom. Then I got to see his personality… he sat at the table with his friends."

Melendez recently died while serving as a U.S. Marine. CBS News Texas is working to confirm how and where he died.

On Wednesday, his body was transferred from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to Fort Worth. Melendez was assigned to the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group in Quantico, Virginia.

Driven to serve and push himself

Martinez said Melendez was passionate about serving his country.

"I was like, 'Man, you want to do more running?' and he's like, 'Yeah, no, I'm not done with it.' And I was like, 'well, you know, these guys, they do push-ups, they lift, they do all these kinds of crazy workouts,' and he's like, 'yeah, I'm excited about that,'" said Martinez when Melendez told him he'd be going into the Marines.

Former classmate Madilyn Carter tells CBS News Texas that Melendez was also part of AVID and the CNA nursing program at Grapevine. She shared photos with CBS News Texas, saying friends called him "minion" because he could sometimes be a class clown without even realizing it. She said he brought so much joy.

"It's disappointing, but I'm glad to have known him," Martinez said.