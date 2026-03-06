Grapevine community mourns death of young Marine Lance Cpl. Kevin Melendez A young Marine from North Texas has died, and the Grapevine community is grieving his loss. Military officials have not released details about how Lance Cpl. Kevin Melendez died, but those who knew him say he was disciplined, consistent, and deeply coachable. Melendez graduated from Grapevine High School in 2024, where former teachers and coaches remembered him as a student who followed through, worked hard, and showed quiet leadership.