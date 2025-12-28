Hundreds of marine animals from Miami Seaquarium find new home at Children's Aquarium Dallas

Children's Aquarium Dallas has welcomed hundreds of marine animals from the closed Miami Seaquarium following welfare concerns.

Animal welfare concerns, bankruptcy led to Seaquarium closure

Children's Aquarium Dallas said that several nurse sharks, a large green moray eel, many lesser-known fish, crustaceans, and other reef species now call Texas home.

The animals come from the recently closed Miami Seaquarium, after controversy over animal welfare and the park's parent company filed for bankruptcy. The park closed on Oct. 12 after being open for 70 years, and animals from the park have been relocated across the country.

Animal advocates had voiced concerns about the treatment of the animals at Seaquarium, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), especially after a killer whale died there in 2023.

"These animals might not all be famous, but they are all important," said Bree Kramer, the director of Children's Aquarium Dallas. "Every shark, eel, and little fish has a story to tell. We are absolutely thrilled to give them a second chance and a forever home here in Dallas, where they can inspire children and families to appreciate and protect our oceans and local waterways."

Upgrades to facilities ensure safe, healthy habitats for rescued animals, aquarium says

Children's Aquarium Dallas volunteered to help the animals residing at the former Miami Seaquarium under a plan approved by the bankruptcy court, the announcement states.

Children's Aquarium Dallas said staff and animal care experts coordinated closely with authorities and former Seaquarium caretakers to ensure a smooth, safe relocation.

"We already had a comprehensive facility maintenance plan in motion, but we expedited many upgrades to be ready for these rescued animals," said Chris Davis, the CEO of ZoOceanarium Group, which operates Children's Aquarium Dallas. "Most of these investments happen behind the scenes – improving water quality systems, filtration, and animal habitats – but they are absolutely vital. We're committed to providing world-class care to our newest residents, as well as to the animals that have called Children's Aquarium Dallas home for years."

Children's Aquarium Dallas said most of the animals from Miami are already on display for the public to meet.