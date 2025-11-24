Miami Seaquarium animals find potential new homes amid bankruptcy

Animals from the shuttered Miami Seaquarium are being relocated across the country as the park's parent company navigates bankruptcy proceedings.

Asset transfer documents filed last week show nine potential destinations for the animals, from Chicago to Seattle.

Among the moves: 27 flamingos could be headed to Virginia and a group of seals and sea lions may be bound for Sea Lion Splash, a traveling show that performs at fairs and exhibits nationwide.

Jessica Serrano, a former Seaquarium trainer, says the relocations raise serious concerns.

"We are concerned about the welfare of these animals," Serrano said. "All these activists and politicians say they care, but their actions say otherwise."

Serrano had pushed for the Virginia Key property to become a conservation center. With that option likely off the table, she fears the animals will face stressful conditions.

"They will travel the state, they will travel the country," Serrano said of the sea lions and seals. "It's the complete opposite of a sanctuary."

The Miami Seaquarium announced its closure two months ago after years of controversy over animal care. The next Miami-Dade County Commission meeting is scheduled for Dec. 2, where leaders could address the issue.