Mariachi music fills the stands at North Side High School's homecoming game
FORT WORTH — Sounds of the crowd, cheerleaders and school marching band are all expected at a Texas high school homecoming.
"When I think of homecoming, I think of football, more of the American culture," said Fort Worth ISD North Side High School teacher Jessica Arreola Cardenas. "At North Side, we bring [something] different."
That difference is the sound of North Side's student Mariachi groups coming from the stands.
"This is awesome," said Cardenas. "To see that you're at a football game and you're hearing mariachi music at the same time."
"It's a culture here in the North Side," said program director Ramon Niño.
It's a pillar of pride and tradition for the community.
"To be able to come out here and do what we love. I feel a sense of pride seeing everyone support us," said student Angelina Vasquez. She plays the violin in the program.
"Mariachi has always been a safe space for me. It's always felt like home here."
The program was formed in 1980 with the support of the Texas Commission on the Arts and Artist-in-Residence William Gradante. Since then, North Side's mariachi ensembles have racked up countless awards and honors for over 40 years.
It's a tradition that is expected to continue for many years to come.
"As long as we support the community and as long as the community supports us, I don't think we'll ever die," said Niño.