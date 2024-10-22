Mariachi music fills the stands at North Side High School's homecoming game

FWISD High School has unique tradition to bring culture to homecoming

North Side High School mariachi students sit in the stands at the homecoming game. CBS News Texas

FORT WORTH — Sounds of the crowd, cheerleaders and school marching band are all expected at a Texas high school homecoming.

"When I think of homecoming, I think of football, more of the American culture," said Fort Worth ISD North Side High School teacher Jessica Arreola Cardenas. "At North Side, we bring [something] different."

That difference is the sound of North Side's student Mariachi groups coming from the stands.

"This is awesome," said Cardenas. "To see that you're at a football game and you're hearing mariachi music at the same time."

"It's a culture here in the North Side," said program director Ramon Niño.

It's a pillar of pride and tradition for the community.

"To be able to come out here and do what we love. I feel a sense of pride seeing everyone support us," said student Angelina Vasquez. She plays the violin in the program.

"Mariachi has always been a safe space for me. It's always felt like home here."

The program was formed in 1980 with the support of the Texas Commission on the Arts and Artist-in-Residence William Gradante. Since then, North Side's mariachi ensembles have racked up countless awards and honors for over 40 years.

It's a tradition that is expected to continue for many years to come.

"As long as we support the community and as long as the community supports us, I don't think we'll ever die," said Niño.