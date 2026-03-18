Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run under Northeast Dallas bridge; found at nearby QuikTrip, police say

A woman has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday night, police confirmed.

Dallas police told CBS News Texas that the incident happened at about 9 p.m. underneath the Northwest Highway and Skillman bridge.

Police said a woman allegedly struck and killed a man, drove to a nearby bank and then parked her car before leaving the scene.

Police said a man who witnessed the incident told them that he gave the woman a ride to a QuikTrip gas station on Skillman.

Officers found the woman at that QuikTrip and arrested her in connection with the hit-and-run. At this time, police have not released her identity or what charges she's facing.

The name of the victim has also not been released.

This is a developing story, and we'll update as more information becomes available.