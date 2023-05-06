Man injured after getting shot by police outside South Dallas chicken restaurant

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One man is injured after getting shot by police in South Dallas early Saturday morning.

At 3:11 a.m., police responded to an "armed encounter on foot" call at William's Fried Chicken located on Robert B. Cullum Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gun and gave him "repeated commands" to drop it, police said.

Police said the man refused to drop his weapon before firing it into the air and running toward an occupied vehicle that was waiting at a stop light.

Officers subsequently fired their weapons—striking the man, police said.

The man—whose identity has not been released—was then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported and this remains an ongoing investigation.