Man dies in custody at Tarrant County Jail after suffering medical emergency

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The death of a man who was in custody at the Tarrant County Jail is under investigation.

He died on Feb. 15, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday.

The inmate experienced an unknown medical emergency while healthcare workers were examining him, the sheriff's office release said.

Detention staff asked them to evaluate the man after he refused to eat both his lunch and dinner. Life-saving measures were immediately taken and the inmate was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. He was pronounced deceased at 9:18 p.m.

"All in-custody deaths are reviewed and investigated by Tarrant County Sheriff's Office jail staff, the TCSO Criminal Investigations Division, JPS Medical Staff, The Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office and the Texas Attorney General's Office," according to the news release.

The sheriff's office release said the inmate was brought into the Tarrant County Jail after his arrest for indecent exposure on Nov. 23, 2022.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner hasn't released the inmate's name or cause of death.