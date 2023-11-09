Lonestar Elementary School's Unified program helps create community of inclusion

On Your Corner. In Your Corner: Lone Star Elementary students learning about kindness

KELLER (CBSNewsTexas.com) - In a small fourth-grade classroom at Lonestar Elementary School, the concept of inclusion is taking root, with students learning the power of acceptance and kindness.

"No matter who you are, you can play with anyone else," said fourth grader Molly Bergeron.

It's a lesson instilled strongly at Lonestar in Keller ISD, and even more in a program dedicated to inclusion called UCS.

According to program director Kelly McCormack, UCS, or "Unified Champion School," is more than just a program; it's a way of life. Sponsored by the Special Olympics, the initiative aims to integrate students of all abilities into a shared learning environment.

"Right now in today's society, they don't have the opportunities or rather, aren't given the opportunities to work with kids who have differences," McCormack said.

"We all want all kids to be happy," remarked Caleb Logan, another fourth-grade student enrolled in the UCS program at Lonestar.

The school's dedication to fostering a culture of inclusivity has extended beyond the classroom, with students taking their newfound skills to various public spaces and speaking engagements.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, as the school has recently become the first elementary school in Texas to receive national recognition for their commitment to promoting kindness and inclusion.

Through their actions, these young students are demonstrating that even the simplest acts of kindness can have a profound impact, fostering a hope for a more inclusive world in the future.