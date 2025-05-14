Lewisville ISD resource officer on leave over alleged improper relationship with former student, police say

A Lewisville Independent School District resource officer was placed on administrative leave Wednesday following allegations of an improper relationship with a student, according to police.

The Carrollton Police Department said it received a complaint that one of its officers, Forest Cole Langston, had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student in 2008.

Police said the alleged relationship involved a former student but did not specify the school district. The department also said no misconduct is believed to have occurred on school property.

Langston has served as a Carrollton police officer for 32 years.

In a statement, the department said it "takes all complaints of impropriety seriously and encourages any member of the community—anyone who believes they may have been targeted, victimized, or witnessed any improper relationship involving the officer—to come forward."

Langston will remain on administrative leave while the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the alleged relationship or related matters is urged to call 972-466-9133 or email crimetips@cityofcarrollton.com.