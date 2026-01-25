Lewisville firefighters rescue woman from icy pond after she went in to save her dog

Lewisville firefighters rescued a woman from a retention pond on Sunday afternoon who went after her dog, which fell through the ice on the pond, officials said.

Lewisville firefighters were called to the retention pond at 2040 E. SH121 Business around 3:10 p.m.

Lewisville FD said the woman went into the water to try to save her dog. When she got about chest-neck deep, the depth and cold water began to affect her, and she couldn't go any further, officials said.

Two Lewsiville firefighters waded into the pond to help the woman. Lewisville FD said that because the pond has a steep embankment and due to the icy conditions, crews used ropes to pull the woman up to street level.

The fire department said crews also helped another person out of the pond, who went into the water to help the woman.

Officials said the woman was treated at the scene, but, unfortunately, the dog was not retrieved from the pond.