Leon Bridges to be honored in Fort Worth with sign toppers in the Near Southside neighborhood

Grammy-winning artist Leon Bridges will be honored in Fort Worth on Tuesday with sign-toppers in the neighborhood where his debut album was recorded.

The sign-toppers will be shown during a ceremony at 12 p.m. with members of the music community and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

Bridges' debut album, Coming Home, was recorded at Niles City Sound on South Calhoun Street in Fort Worth's Near Southside. The sign-toppers will be placed at the intersections of South Calhoun Street, East Vickery Boulevard, East Daggett Avenue and East Broadway Avenue, according to the city.

The city said the sign-toppers are to recognize Bridges' longstanding positive impact on the city and its residents.

Although he was born in Atlanta in 1989, Bridges was raised in Fort Worth and graduated from Fort Worth Crowley High School.

His latest album, Leon, released late last year, has been described as a "love letter" to Fort Worth – even featuring a song titled Panther City.

"I wanted to make an album that was a reflection of the version of myself, like when I'm not in the lights and I'm back home in Fort Worth," he told CBS News last year.

Bridges has said that he finds peace being home in Fort Worth, where he can be around people who know him best.

"Staying in Fort Worth has really helped keep my sanity intact," he said. "There's nothing I look forward to than like reaching the end of a tour and knowing I can be surrounded by people who love me for who I am."