Leon Bridges on returning to his Texas roots with new album inspired by Fort Worth

Leon Bridges on new album, tour and staying grounded in Texas roots

Leon Bridges, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, is back on tour following the release of his fourth album, "Leon," a project he describes as a "love letter" to his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas. Bridges kicked off the tour in September at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Bridges spent his early days playing at open mic nights in Fort Worth. His first gig outside of his hometown was at C-Boys Heart & Soul in Austin.

"I had so much anxiety going into it," Bridges said while visiting C-Boys.

While taking every chance to perform, Bridges was also working as a dishwasher.He used the encouragement he received at open mics as fuel to keep going.

"A lot of people back home would say, 'One day, you're gonna make it,'" he said.

With his' latest album, "Leon," he's returning that hometown love and capturing the journey back to his roots.

"I wanted to make an album that was a reflection of the version of myself, like when I'm not in the lights and I'm back home in Fort Worth," he said.

His career took off with his debut album, "Coming Home," which climbed the Billboard charts. His hit single "River" struck a chord with listeners, eventually going double platinum. It was also featured in the TV drama "Big Little Lies."

Despite his success, Bridges has struggled with fame as a self-proclaimed introvert. He said getting personal in his music sometimes causes a "vulnerability hangover," making him question if he shared too much.

Though Bridges is quiet, his fashion is often quite loud. His distinctive style is just another part of his artistry.

"I think it's a way of speaking without having to say anything," he said, adding that he always saw value in having "the fashion reflecting the music."

When he isn't touring, Bridges finds peace back home in Fort Worth, where he can around people who know him best.

"Staying in Fort Worth has really helped keep my sanity intact," he said. "There's nothing I look forward to than like reaching the end of a tour and knowing I can be surrounded by people who love me for who I am."