Legal expert provides perspective on Trump administration's immigration vision near "sensitive areas"

DALLAS — President Donald Trump's actions to resolve immigration issues in America may be moving at a victorious pace to some. To others, the threat of mass deportation has established fear.

"When these executive orders prioritize detention of noncitizens that are here illegally, I think that's worrisome for people," Paul Hunker said. "I think the purported largest deportation in history can be scary for people as well."

Hunker is an immigration attorney with De Mott, McChesney, Curtright & Armendáriz. He served as chief counsel for the United States Immigration and Customs in Dallas.

The immigration litigator told clients not to let the government create fear. Hunker said migrants and immigrants with no criminal issues will stay off the radar of ICE.

"If they have a removal order, maybe they're a little more likely to come under ICE's radar," he said.

Hunker said that even Trump's Border Czar, Tom Homan, said that they would go after the worst first. But he doesn't believe schools and other sensitive areas will become points for raids.

"ICE does very, very little community operations. They have very limited numbers of officers. Now, in the future, that may increase, but ICE doesn't have that many officers to do that," he said. "What we will see in the next few weeks is what Trump might call shock and awe."

Hunker believes that raids are more likely in sanctuary cities. North Texas, he said, could be a part of some of the shock and awe. Dallas County, he said, is an example of a government entity that already cooperates with ICE.

More lawful enforcement agencies, he said, may develop partnerships with the Trump administration. But he doesn't picture agents interrupting Sunday service.

"ICE is not going to show up at 9 o'clock mass and start arresting people. They're not going to do that," he said.