Lakers trade Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic in NBA blockbuster with Mavs and Jazz, per reports

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after hitting a three-pointer over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Dallas. Emil T. Lippe / AP

The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis in a shocking blockbuster trade that also involves the Utah Jazz, according to multiple reports, including from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris will also go to the Lakers, while Max Christie and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick will head to the Mavericks. The Jazz will receive Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 second-round pick via the Los Angeles Clippers and the Mavericks' 2025 second-round pick.

This is immediately one of the biggest trades in NBA history and will forever alter the course of two of the league's premier franchises.

CBS Sports will continue updating this breaking news story.