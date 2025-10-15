Lake Worth dog attack victim recounts terrifying ordeal: "I'm very grateful that I'm alive"

A woman at the center of a police manhunt in Lake Worth is now behind bars after authorities say her dog violently attacked another woman at a local dog park — and she walked away without offering help.

Christina Pate says she was the only other person at Dakota Dog Park last Wednesday when the dog, owned by 45-year-old Autumn Billings, slipped through a fence and attacked her without warning.

"I'm very grateful that I'm alive," Pate said.

Victim describes brutal dog attack

She described the attack as life-altering.

"My back is scratched up from pulling away from the dog, my arm's broken, and my fingers are dislocated," she said. "My tendons and my nerve endings are exposed."

Pate said she fought with everything she had.

"I'm fighting the dog with all of my life. My back is scraping against the cement. The dog's strong and pulling. His teeth are starting to try to get more and more bites," she said. "And I just was like, 'There's no way of dying like this.'"

Christina Pate CBS News Texas

Suspect fled the scene, police say

According to the arrest affidavit, a Lake Worth K-9 officer arrived within minutes and briefly spoke with Billings before rushing to assist Pate. But when the officer turned back, Billings had disappeared.

Investigators say an anonymous tip led them to Billings, who was found sitting on a street corner and appeared to be homeless.

Police also arrested Billings' boyfriend, 51-year-old Rhimmain Little, who is accused of helping her avoid arrest. Authorities say he turned in the dog over the weekend but did not disclose Billings' location.

"I'm happy that she's where she's at. She deserves to be where she's at," Pate said.

A survivor's strength and message

Pate, who recently beat cervical cancer, said the physical wounds will heal — but the emotional impact will stay with her.

"I'm happy that I can be of use to help somebody else," she said. "Because not only have I helped with being strong enough to know that you can battle cancer, come through it, and you can still be okay. Things are hard and rough and tough, but you'll get through it."

The pit bull involved in the attack is currently being held at the Lake Worth Animal Shelter. A court has not yet decided the dog's fate.