Lake Worth police arrest pit bull owner and boyfriend in connection to dog park attack

A woman whose pit bull allegedly attacked a 47-year-old woman at a Lake Worth dog park last week was arrested early this morning, according to police.

Autumn Billings was arrested around 3 a.m. Wednesday in Lake Worth. Her boyfriend, 51-year-old Rhimmain Little, was also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecutor known felon, police said.

Rhimmain Little, left, and Autumn Billings, right. Lake Worth Police Department

The attack on Wednesday left the victim bleeding from both arms, her leg, and her right side, police said. Billings is being charged with attack by dog causing serious bodily injury, a felony.

"I realize these arrests will not heal any physical wounds, but I pray it brings a subtle sense of relief and closure for the victim and her family," a Lake Worth police spokesperson said.

Victim hospitalized in serious condition

The victim, who called 911 after the attack, was taken to a hospital in stable but serious condition after initially receiving aid from officers before medical personnel arrived, police said.

On Sunday, Lake Worth police said the dog was located and safely secured at the Lake Worth Animal Shelter, voluntarily surrendered by the suspect's boyfriend. Police said Billings' boyfriend did not disclose her whereabouts.

Police initially said the pit bull's owner was possibly a homeless woman who fled the scene before officers could identify her. Officers had unknowingly interacted with the suspect before hearing the victim's screams.

"Because they feared for the victim's safety and did not know the suspect or her dog was involved at the time, they immediately left to assist the victim," Lake Worth police said in a news release. "When they returned after obtaining more information, the suspect was gone."