Lake Worth police seek pit bull owner after woman seriously injured in dog park attack

Police are trying to identify the owner of a brown pit bull that attacked a 47-year-old woman at a Lake Worth dog park, leaving her seriously injured.

The attack, which occurred Wednesday night at Dakota Dog Park in the 3200 block of Dakota Trail, left the woman bleeding from both arms, her leg, and her right side, according to Lake Worth police.

The victim, who called 911 after the attack, was taken to a hospital in stable but serious condition after initially receiving aid from officers before medical personnel arrived, police said.

Suspect may be homeless woman

Police said the pit bull's owner is possibly a homeless woman who fled the scene before officers could identify her. Officers had unknowingly interacted with the woman before hearing the victim's screams.

"Because they feared for the victim's safety and did not know the suspect or her dog was involved at the time, they immediately left to assist the victim," Lake Worth police said in a news release. "When they returned after obtaining more information, the suspect was gone."

Lake Worth Police Department

Bodycam images may help ID

Authorities have collected images of the dog and suspect from body-worn cameras as part of the effort to identify her.

Felony charges under state law

Felony charges are being considered against the woman under Texas Health and Safety Code §822.005, which covers attacks by dogs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lake Worth police at (817) 272-4495 or via email at LWCID@lakeworthtx.org.

