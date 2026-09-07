Labor Day temperatures will be above average as a heat advisory hits North Texas

Happy Labor Day! It will be another hot day across North Texas with a heat advisory in place.

Feels-like temperatures will be as hot as 107° on Monday.

Actual high temperatures will be very close to previous records from Wednesday through Saturday.

Actual high temperatures area-wide remain between 100 ° and 103 °.

Rain chances for the rest of the workweek remain slim, at only 10% on Tuesday and Thursday. A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern, but there is some relief in sight.

All signs point to many days in the 90s next week.