Labor Day temperatures will be above average as a heat advisory hits North Texas
Happy Labor Day! It will be another hot day across North Texas with a heat advisory in place.
Feels-like temperatures will be as hot as 107° on Monday.
Actual high temperatures will be very close to previous records from Wednesday through Saturday.
Actual high temperatures area-wide remain between 100 ° and 103 °.
Rain chances for the rest of the workweek remain slim, at only 10% on Tuesday and Thursday. A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern, but there is some relief in sight.
All signs point to many days in the 90s next week.