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Labor Day temperatures will be above average as a heat advisory hits North Texas

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

/ CBS Texas

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Happy Labor Day! It will be another hot day across North Texas with a heat advisory in place. 

Feels-like temperatures will be as hot as 107° on Monday. 

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Actual high temperatures will be very close to previous records from Wednesday through Saturday. 

Actual high temperatures area-wide remain between 100 ° and 103 °. 

Rain chances for the rest of the workweek remain slim, at only 10% on Tuesday and Thursday. A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern, but there is some relief in sight. 

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All signs point to many days in the 90s next week. 

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