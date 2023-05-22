Kyles from near and far gather in Texas, attempting to break world record

KYLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Kyles from across the U.S. and Canada met in the Texas city of Kyle in hopes of breaking a world record.

On May 21, 1,490 Kyles attended the Kyle Fair to participate in the record breaking attempt.

Their goal was to break the world record of people with the same first name to gather at the same time in the same place. The city of Kupreski Kosci in Bosnia and Herzegovina gathered 2,325 people named Ivan in 2017, setting the world record.

Although the record wasn't broken this year, the City of Kyle says they hope even more Kyles will join them next year, at their fifth attempt to break the world record.

Hundreds of Kyles (shown in white shirts) gather in the City of Kyle, Texas. City of Kyle

"We thank the many Kyles that turned out for this event and were blown away by their enthusiasm and camaraderie in the City of Kyle's fourth and most successful attempt at this record," a spokesperson from the City of Kyle said.

Kyles from 49 of the 50 states and Canada gathered for the event.