Kaufman County Sheriff reveals details of around-the-clock manhunt for Trevor McEuen

How did accused murderer Trevor McEuen manage to evade law enforcement for nearly one month?

CBS News Texas sat down with Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers on Tuesday to ask him about the arrest of McEuen and the manhunt.

"We had checked every residence, everything that's in and around that area," Beavers said. "We have talked to them. Grandma somewhat worked with us, but she's told different stories."

Authorities search for North Texas murder suspect who removed ankle monitor

On May 5, McEuen cut off his ankle monitor before his jury trial was set to start. He was out on bond, accused of capital murder in the death of Aaron Martinez, who was shot and killed in May of 2023.

Reporter Marissa Armas: A lot of people feel this response took too long, that the sheriff's office and other agencies didn't do their job?

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office

Beavers: I say, they don't know what we're doing behind the scenes. We had people working 24/7 around the clock with all these other agencies to try to do everything we can.

McEuen caught at grandmother's home

McEuen was found Monday hiding underneath his grandmother's home, east of Dallas. Beavers said they had previously checked the property. He said later they received intel that McEuen was still at the residence, so they got a warrant to search the home.

"So, then we put a team on the ground inside, and that's when we found a hole in the closet that he had cut and got underneath the house," said Beavers.

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office

Armas: Do you think grandma knew?

Beavers: In my opinion, I believe she knew 100%.

Beaver said they're investigating to see who knew about his whereabouts and whether his family helped him.

"We're still early in that investigation, and if we find out any of them are involved, we're going to file charges," Beavers said. "When you're trying to conceal somebody, you can do that pretty good, because you know we're coming. He didn't know what was coming that night, that's when we got the surprise on him."

Beavers said they're trying to figure out what McEuen was doing in the days leading up to his arrest. He added that McEuen isn't cooperating with law enforcement.

McEuen is being held without bond. His court date is set for August 4.