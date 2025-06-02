Watch CBS News
Trevor McEuen, wanted for capital murder in Kaufman County, taken into police custody after month-long manhunt

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
A man on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list has been taken into police custody. 

Trevor McEuen, 32, was taken into custody early Monday morning, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. He was wanted for capital murder and on the run for over a month.

KCSO posted a photo of McEuen on social media showing him in the back of a police vehicle, barefoot and covered in what appeared to be mud. It is not clear where he was found.

KCSO said more information will be released.

McEuen on the run after removing ankle monitor

McEuen, a capital murder suspect who skipped a May 5 court appearance, removed his ankle monitor and fled his Van Zandt County home, according to officials.

Before fleeing, McEuen was scheduled to stand trial for the 2023 killing of Aaron Martinez, a 35-year-old man who had moved to Forney to start a horse training ranch.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of McEuen and added him to the state's list of most wanted fugitives. Bounty hunters also joined the search for McEuen.

McEuen made racially charged remarks to victim before murder

Martinez's family told CBS News Texas that McEuen had previously threatened Martinez, fired at his property, and made racially charged remarks.

Despite early warnings and police reports, Martinez did not pursue charges at the time.

McEuen was initially arrested in May 2023, released on bond, and later indicted for capital murder in November 2023.

After being released on a $1 million bond in September 2024, McEuen allegedly violated bond conditions by posting photos of Martinez and his relatives on Instagram.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

