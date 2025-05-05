Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texas sheriff's office searching for murder suspect who removed ankle monitor

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is searching for a murder suspect who was set to go on trial Monday, but removed his ankle monitor.

Deputies are searching for Trevor McEuen near US Highway 80 east of Grand Saline, about 65 miles east of Dallas. 

McEuen faces numerous charges in neighboring Kaufman County, including capital murder, murder and aggravated assault. They stem from the death of Aaron Martinez, who was shot and killed in May of 2023. 

Authorities are asking anyone in the area to call 911 if they see anyone suspicious, and to not attempt to apprehend McEuen if they see him.

The death of Aaron Martinez

Relatives told CBS News Texas after his death that Martinez moved to Forney to open a horse training ranch. His new neighbor, McEuen, told Martinez that Hispanics were not welcome, the relatives said.

Incident reports showed that Martinez had safety concerns dating back to at least July of 2022, when he told police that McEuen pointed a gun at him, fired at his property and threatened his employees. He didn't pursue charges. 

McEuen's father later told police Martinez had also shot guns in their direction, which Martinez's father denied.

Arrest documents showed that McEuen admitted to killing Martinez. 

Steven Rosenbaum

Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.