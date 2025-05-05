North Texas sheriff's office searching for murder suspect who removed ankle monitor

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is searching for a murder suspect who was set to go on trial Monday, but removed his ankle monitor.

Deputies are searching for Trevor McEuen near US Highway 80 east of Grand Saline, about 65 miles east of Dallas.

McEuen faces numerous charges in neighboring Kaufman County, including capital murder, murder and aggravated assault. They stem from the death of Aaron Martinez, who was shot and killed in May of 2023.

Authorities are asking anyone in the area to call 911 if they see anyone suspicious, and to not attempt to apprehend McEuen if they see him.

The death of Aaron Martinez

Relatives told CBS News Texas after his death that Martinez moved to Forney to open a horse training ranch. His new neighbor, McEuen, told Martinez that Hispanics were not welcome, the relatives said.

Incident reports showed that Martinez had safety concerns dating back to at least July of 2022, when he told police that McEuen pointed a gun at him, fired at his property and threatened his employees. He didn't pursue charges.

McEuen's father later told police Martinez had also shot guns in their direction, which Martinez's father denied.

Arrest documents showed that McEuen admitted to killing Martinez.