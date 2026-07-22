Karmelo Anthony to return to court in August as defense seeks new trial

Karmelo Anthony is scheduled to return to court in August as his new legal team seeks to overturn the 19-year-old's murder conviction in the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf.

Anthony, who was convicted of murder in June 2026 and sentenced to 35 years in prison, has two post-conviction hearings scheduled at the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney.

The first hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, when the defense will argue its motion to recuse State District Judge John Roach Jr. from overseeing the appeals process. Judge Sid Harle, of the Fourth Administrative Judicial Region in San Antonio, is scheduled to hear that motion.

A second hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20, when Anthony's attorneys are expected to present arguments in support of their motion for a new trial.

In June, a group of well-known civil rights and criminal defense attorneys announced they would represent Anthony pro bono in his appeals. Dallas appellate attorney David Coale, who has handled appeals for decades, told CBS News Texas after the trial that Anthony's team could have several strong arguments over whether the trial was handled correctly.

The hearings mark the first major step in Anthony's post-conviction appeals process following his sentencing.