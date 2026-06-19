Judge releases evidence images and video from Karmelo Anthony murder trial

Evidence from the Karmelo Anthony murder trial was released to the public on Friday by the Collin County judge who presided over the case.

This is the first time the public has seen the still images and video, as no cameras were allowed inside the courtroom during the trial.

Earlier this month, Anthony was convicted of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison. He was accused of fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old student-athlete, during a Frisco Independent School District track meet on April 2, 2025. Investigators say the two teens, who attended different schools and did not know each other, got into an altercation at Kuykendall Stadium before Anthony stabbed Metcalf. Metcalf later died in a hospital, and Anthony was arrested and charged with murder.

One of the surveillance videos shows the moments immediately after the stabbing during the track meet in Frisco. Another video shows the moment Anthony was taken into custody and arrested by Frisco police.

For the first time, the public is also seeing the knife used in the deadly stabbing, which was admitted into evidence during the trial.

Collin County District Attorney's Office

The case has drawn national attention and has been marked by controversy, racial tension, and threats, particularly on social media.

Here is a look at the timeline of the case.

April 2, 2025 – Stabbing at Frisco track meet

On April 2, 2025, Metcalf and Anthony, both 17 at the time, were competing in a district track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco. They did not attend the same school and did not know each other.

Just before 10 a.m., an altercation occurred under a tent in the bleachers, during which Anthony stabbed Metcalf.

Metcalf was taken to a hospital, where he died. Anthony was arrested and charged with murder.

April 4, 2025 – Frisco police report reveals new details

According to a police report released two days later, Anthony admitted to the stabbing, claiming it was in self-defense.

A witness told police they were sitting with Metcalf under their school's bleachers when someone they didn't know – identified as Anthony – approached them.

The witness said Metcalf told Anthony to leave the tent when Anthony grabbed his bag, opened it, reached inside, and said, "Touch me and see what happens." The police document said no one believed Anthony had a weapon.

One witness said Metcalf touched Anthony, and another said Metcalf grabbed Anthony.

Anthony's attorney, Mike Howard, released a video statement after the indictment, saying in part, "Karmelo and his family are confident in the justice system and the people of Collin County to be fair and impartial. Of course, Karmelo looks forward to his day in court."

"Because it's only in a trial that the full story can be heard, and that impartial justice can be done," Howard continued. "We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Karmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense."

The next step in the legal process would be assigning a trial judge, who would then set a first-appearance court date. That appearance could be days, weeks, or months away.

Frisco ISD releases video of the stabbing

Frisco ISD released surveillance footage of the fatal incident in mid-June.

According to police, Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest before running away. A witness said Metcalf grabbed his chest and told others to get help.

Police said that when they arrived, Metcalf was not conscious or breathing, and multiple Frisco ISD athletic trainers were performing CPR.

April 12, 2025 – Austin Metcalf's funeral

Metcalf's family held a memorial service for him on Saturday, April 12, at Hope Fellowship Frisco East.

His obituary remembered his infectious laughter and gentle spirit, noting his kindness, genuineness, and reliability. It celebrated his fearless approach to sports, strong work ethic, and dream of playing college football. It also highlighted his love for the Texas outdoors, especially fishing trips with his father and brother.

April 14, 2025 – Karmelo Anthony released from jail on bond

After Anthony's arrest on April 2, a judge set his bond at $1 million. Following a hearing on April 14, the judge reduced his bond to $250,000 and placed him under house arrest at his parents' home. He was released the same day.

June 11, 2025 – Frisco ISD releases surveillance video

On June 11, Frisco ISD allowed some members of the media to view its surveillance footage of the stabbing under Texas open records law. CBS News Texas investigative producer Kelsy Mittauer viewed the video in person and was only allowed to take written notes.

Mittauer said the camera, positioned near the stadium's press box, was far enough away that individuals were not easily identifiable. At about 9:55 a.m., a sudden movement is seen under a tent in the bleachers, followed by interaction between two figures. Several people are seen walking or running away, while others approach the area.

June 24, 2025 – Karmelo Anthony indicted on murder charge

On June 24, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that a grand jury indicted Anthony for murder, a first-degree felony with a possible sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison.

Willis said his team worked for weeks to present evidence to the grand jury.

"We know this case has struck a deep nerve – here in Collin County and beyond. That's understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core," Willis said in a statement. "But the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and with principle. That's what we're committed to. And that's exactly what this case deserves."

Howard again released a video statement, reiterating that Anthony looks forward to the trial and expects the evidence to support a self-defense claim.

July 9, 2025 – Judge sets a trial date

Two weeks after the indictment, Collin County District Judge John Roach scheduled Anthony's murder trial to begin June 1, 2026.

April 18, 2026 – Judge restricts media, public access to the trial

On April 18, Roach issued strict rules for the media and public interested in following the trial. He wrote that the case "has generated substantial public and media attention and … unrestricted access or activity may compromise courtroom security, juror privacy, and the defendant's right to a fair trial."

He prohibited livestreaming and any audio or video recording. Media members would be allowed to take notes on laptops with court approval. Weeks later, Roach amended the order to clarify that cellphones would be prohibited in the courtroom.

People attending the trial would also be prohibited from reacting, gesturing, wearing distracting clothing, or otherwise disrupting proceedings.

The order also set rules for protests or demonstrations, restricting them to designated areas outside the courthouse. All attendees would go through security screening, and congregating in hallways would not be allowed.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office would enforce the rules.

June 1, 2026 – Karmelo Anthony trial kicks off

Jury selection opened Monday, June 1, 2026, in the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony, drawing large crowds, tight security, and intense public interest at the Collin County Courthouse.

Outside, demonstrators gathered on both sides of the case – supporters of Anthony calling for fairness and supporters of Metcalf demanding justice. Deputies kept the groups separated as the courthouse lawn filled with cameras, reporters, and onlookers.

Inside, District Judge John Roach addressed the first wave of potential jurors, outlining expectations for the weeks ahead. He walked them through the process, explained courtroom rules, and handed out questionnaires designed to narrow the massive pool.

Roughly 600 people had been summoned for the first day alone. Court officials said they hoped to reduce that number to about 250 by the next morning, beginning the long process of seating a jury capable of hearing one of the county's most high-profile trials.

June 9, 2026 – Karmelo Anthony found guilty of murder

A Collin County jury found Karmelo Anthony guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing of 17‑year‑old Austin Metcalf during a Frisco ISD track meet, concluding a high-profile trial that drew national attention and fueled debate over self-defense, race, and school safety.

Jurors heard from dozens of witnesses, including students who saw the confrontation, investigators, medical experts, and defense character witnesses. Judge John Roach allowed jurors to consider a lesser manslaughter charge during closing arguments, but they ultimately convicted Anthony of murder.

Authorities said the teens did not know each other before the encounter, which began near a team tent area. Metcalf was stabbed once in the chest and later died at a hospital.

With the verdict delivered, the case moved into the sentencing phase, where Anthony received a 35-year sentence.