Jury selection begins for trial of Kaufman County man Trevor McEuen, accused of murdering his neighbor

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
The trial for a Kaufman County man who allegedly murdered his neighbor, then fled before his first court date, begins on Monday with jury selection.

Trevor McEuen, 33, was first set to show up in court on May 5, when he allegedly removed his court-ordered ankle monitor and fled his home. At that time, Gov. Greg Abbott placed McEuen on Texas's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List and ramped up the reward for his arrest to $30,000.

He was apprehended about a month later at his grandmother's house, barefoot and covered in mud. McEuen's attorney, Abigail Spain, said he was hiding there, reportedly concealing himself under the home.

Authorities said McEuen's location was determined through surveillance and inter-agency intelligence sharing. He now faces additional charges, including five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, arson, felony bail jumping and failure to appear.

McEuen is accused of murdering his neighbor, Aaron Martinez, in 2023. 

Jury selection is expected to take all day Monday and the trial will begin immediately after.

