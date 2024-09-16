Kaufman County man re-arrested in neighbor's fatal shooting

NORTH TEXAS – A Kaufman County man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor is back in jail after he was initially out on bond.

Trevor McEuen, 32, has been charged with capital murder, murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death last year of 35-year-old Aaron Martinez.

Martinez was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished son and beloved brother.

"He was born in Mexico, came here as a younger kid, and wanted to live the American dream like so many others, and he did," Aaron Martinez's sister, Elisandra Martinez, said.

She said he put everything he had into running a horse breeding and training ranch in Forney and had just become a U.S. citizen when he was killed.

"You know he had his family," Elisandra Martinez said. "He was doing just right. He had his business, and it's just not fair that his life was taken away the way it was."

In May of last year, he was found shot to death inside his truck parked near his Forney home. His father described a gruesome scene.

"They counted 47 shots in the truck," Salvador Martinez said. "I saw the face, this part, there's nothing… and this part over here there's nothing."

Arrest documents show McEuen admitted he was the shooter. His attorney declined an interview but told CBS News Texas his client maintains his innocence.

The Martinez family believes all of this was centered around McEuen's alleged hate for Hispanics.

"I know when he started to build the ranch, my son, I know he had a lot of confrontations because he doesn't like us," Salvador Martinez said. "Because you're Mexican, you're not supposed to be living in this part of the county."

Incident reports show Martinez reported concerns to the sheriff's office more than a year before his death.

"A lot of times when we go back to the back of the ranch where they had all the tools, he's driving in his truck and with a gun," Salvador said.

The Martinez family is working with Congressman Joaquin Castro to push for hate crime charges.

"It seems pretty clear that the thing that motivated the killer, Trevor McEuen, was the fact that this family and this victim were Hispanic and there were warning signs along the way that unfortunately local authorities didn't take seriously enough, and it resulted in a very brutal death," Castro said.

In response, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office sent a statement saying, "All calls for service regarding Mr. McEuen and Mr. Martinez were answered and given the attention needed in accordance with the laws of Texas. The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office enforces the laws while safeguarding the constitutional rights of all people."

"Someone who has so much hate, it's not safe," Elisandra Martinez said.

The Martinez family is anxiously awaiting the trial next month. They are hopeful it will be the start of justice for their loved one.

"We still dream of him," Elisandra Martinez said. "We still share memories of him, and we know that we want to do right by him. We just want the justice that he deserves."