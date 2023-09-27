Jury awards $1M to Tony Timpa's son in excessive force case
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A jury has awarded $1 million to the son of a man who died in 2016 after calling 911 for help.
The decision for Tony Timpa's son stems from the excessive force case against four Dallas police officers.
The jury ruled three of the four officers violated Timpa's civil rights by using excessive force.
This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.