Dozens claim DFW couple took payments for "dream homes" that never materialized Dozens of North Texas families say they paid for custom homes that were never built, accusing Christopher and Raquel Judge of Judge DFW LLC of collecting nearly $5 million from 40 clients with no intention of completing the work. Prosecutors allege the couple lured customers through social media with low bids and fast‑turnaround promises, then spent much of the money on personal expenses such as rent, mortgages, tuition, and luxury items.