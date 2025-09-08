With accused sheriff on leave, Johnson County leaders try to reassure community

The Johnson County Commissioners' Court started its regular meeting Monday morning, addressing an unusual situation: the elected county sheriff's criminal indictment.

Johnson County Judge Christopher Boedeker, the county's top executive, said he wanted to remind the public that there are 125 sworn officers at the sheriff's office who are still doing their jobs.

"We hope that this doesn't reflect poorly on them. We've got a lot of good people out there. They are out there doing their jobs day and night, trying to keep us safe and we appreciate the work that they are doing," Boedeker said. "They do remain committed to that mission and they, while this is a distraction, I think they are more than capable of continuing to serve the public safety."

Cpt. Ben Arriola, who is leading the sheriff's office while Sheriff Adam King is on leave, also spoke about keeping the public safe.

"We have hundreds, not only our sworn personnel, but our non-sworn personnel. They're dedicated law enforcement professionals. They come into work every day. They put forth their full faith and effort to serve the citizens of this county. They always have, and they always will," Arriola said.

The accusations against Sheriff Adam King

King, 57, was arrested last month and charged with abuse of office: official oppression - sexual harassment, and two counts of corrupt influence - retaliation against a witness.

According to the indictment dated July 21 of this year, King made numerous comments of a sexual or harassing nature towards a female employee, then threatened to handcuff "and book her into the county jail" after she reported him.

King also allegedly threatened Chief Deputy James Saulter, who reported the allegations, a violation of the whistleblower act, the indictment states.

King is on voluntary administrative leave amid the case. He is out of jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

Public support for Sheriff King

A group of community members met in early September to plan a PR campaign in King's defense.

"These charges are so ridiculous that are against him," Greg Bursey, who said he has known King for 30 years, told CBS News Texas.

"Anybody that knows him, that's why there's such a turnout here. This is not a man that these charges even closely are associated with," he said.

King was serving his third term as Johnson County sheriff, winning elections in 2016, 2020 and 2024. He had not faced an opponent since winning the 2016 Republican primary in a runoff.