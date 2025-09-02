Watch CBS News
Community rallies in support of Johnson County Sheriff Adam King amid indictments for harassment, retaliation

By Erin Jones

There was barely an empty chair at the Cleburne Conference Center as the community gathered to show their support for Johnson County Sheriff Adam King, who was arrested and faces a list of charges.

Indictment details alleged harassment, threats made by sheriff

King put himself on administrative leave after detailed indictments alleging sexual harassment and retaliation against a witness were released.

According to court documents, Adam King started making sexually inappropriate comments to a female employee in February 2024, then retaliated against her and a male employee once she reported it. 

Johnson County Judge Christopher Boedeker said the county received a written sexual harassment complaint on June 30.

"In order to ensure there was an independent investigation, we immediately referred that to the Texas Rangers," said Boedeker. "They assigned a Ranger from another county to come and investigate the allegations."

 A grand jury indicted King on two felony counts of corrupt influence, retaliation against a witness and a misdemeanor charge of abuse of office connected to sexual harassment. He's currently free on a $25,000 bond.

"The allegations were insane, and I hope he doesn't get away with it," said Cleburne resident Tabitha Bushong. "He shouldn't."

Johnson County sheriff's supporters push back against allegations

At Tuesday night's rally, supporters pushed back against the allegations.

Greg Bursey said he has known King for 30 years.

"These charges are so ridiculous that are against him," said Bursey. "Anybody that knows him, that's why there's such a turnout here. This is not a man that these charges even closely are associated with."

At Tuesday night's meeting, supporters focused on putting together ideas for a PR campaign in King's defense. They also plan to raise money to help cover his legal expenses.

"It's time we do something other than just sit back and be quiet," Bursey said.   

Supporters said they plan to have more of these gatherings in the future.

