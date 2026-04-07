Arrest warrant details graphic child sexual assault case against ex-Johnson County youth baseball volunteer

An arrest warrant outlines details too graphic to publish in the case of a Johnson County man and former youth baseball volunteer now charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Authorities say information provided by the child, identified by the pseudonym Allie Gray, and corroborated by investigators established probable cause for the first‑degree felony charge against 31‑year‑old Brandon Wade Vanscoy.

Police say Vanscoy, who was a volunteer baseball coach with the Burleson Youth Association, intentionally and knowingly engaged in conduct involving penetration of a child under 14.

Police outline allegations

In a statement, the Keene Police Department said detectives were called to the Johnson County Children's Advocacy Center on March 26 after an outcry about sexual abuse.

The victim's parent made a police report, and the child was forensically interviewed. Investigators said the interview and subsequent investigation provided enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant.

Brandon Wade Vanscoy, 31 Johnson County Jail

Incidents described over several years

According to the affidavit, the child described multiple incidents occurring over several years, including while traveling to a car wash on March 22 and earlier at residences in Keene and Crowley.

The child reported that these incidents occurred "whenever he could" and sometimes caused her discomfort, the document said.

Parents raise concerns about transparency

After Vanscoy's arrest, parents whose children are in the Burleson league said on social media that they are disappointed with the lack of transparency from the BYA on the matter.

The BYA issued a statement on social media, which said a volunteer "is no longer affiliated with our organization due to alleged conduct that does not meet the standards and expectations."

The statement did not identify Vanscoy or provide any further details.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.