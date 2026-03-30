Parents raise concerns after North Texas volunteer baseball coach arrested for sexually assaulting a child

A Johnson County man who was a volunteer coach in a youth baseball league has been charged with aggravated sexual assault involving a child.

Brandon Wade Vanscoy, 31, was arrested last week in Keene. In a statement, the Keene Police Department said detectives were called to the Johnson County Children's Advocacy Center on March 26 after an outcry about sexual abuse.

The victim's parent made a police report, and the child was forensically interviewed. The interview and investigation gave them enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant, the department said. The alleged assault took place on or around March 22.

Police said they are limited on what more information they can release due to privacy laws around juvenile victims and the ongoing investigation.

Vanscoy is in custody at the Johnson County Jail.

Parents upset about transparency

Vanscoy was a volunteer baseball coach with the Burleson Youth Association (BYA). An archived version of the organization's website shows his name listed as an approved volunteer, although his name was removed from the list as of Friday evening.

It is unclear if the alleged assault was tied to Vanscoy's involvement with the league.

Even so, parents whose children are in the league said on social media that they are disappointed with the lack of transparency from the BYA on the matter.

"There's just a lot of people I felt like deserve to have the information," said Jamie Jones, who was on the BYA's baseball committee until last week. She said Vanscoy has been involved with the league for several seasons.

"Immediately, the pushback was, 'Don't worry about it.' Several members saying that it was irrelevant since he's gone," Jones said.

The BYA issued a statement on social media, which said a volunteer "is no longer affiliated with our organization due to alleged conduct that does not meet the standards and expectations." The statement did not identify Vanscoy or provide more specifics, which Jones said is what prompted her to speak up.

"I'm just disappointed in this particular decision because I feel like at this point in time, and in this climate, the automatic position should been to give parents all the information that they need," Jones said.

Her social media post elicited comments from other parents in the league. Some parents whose children were on Vanscoy's team said they didn't realize how severe the situation was.

Jones also said the incident has forced her to have a difficult conversation with her 9-year-old.

"Just the fact that it's a charge of this nature, any parent is going to want to be able to have a conversation with their kid and say, 'Have you ever felt like anything out of the ordinary took place?' Have you ever felt uncomfortable?" Jones said.

A search into Vanscoy's background revealed that he had nine previous criminal convictions, ranging from speeding to possession of a controlled substance. That raised more questions about how he was able to become a volunteer. BYA's websites said that all volunteers must submit a background check and be cleared.

"I think that we probably need some new standards in place for head coaches, or for volunteers in general," Jones said.

CBS News Texas reached out to BYA for further comment.