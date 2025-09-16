Jerry Jones discusses decision to honor Charlie Kirk ahead of Sunday's Dallas Cowboys game

Ahead of their home opener on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys held a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Sept. 10.

Kirk's photo appeared on the massive video boards at AT&T Stadium during the moment of silence.

The NFL held a moment of reflection before Thursday Night Football, and left the decision on any other remembrances up to the remaining 15 host teams in Week 2.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke with 105.3 The Fan and show hosts Shan Shariff and RJ Choppy asked Jones about the team's decision to hold the moment of silence.

"I was a young person in the 60s, and we had that period of time in the late 60s when we had several assassinations," Jones said.

He continued, "To say it that way makes me shiver and it was a sad time and a notable time and one that no one forgot."

"We've got to realize that we have been here before and we just got to, as a country, be aware and attentive and make sure that we are all together relative to violence. That's not what we're about and so I felt, and we all felt it was appropriate to make that note in front of a national audience," he said.

Kirk, a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, died Wednesday after he was shot at an event at Utah Valley University. He was speaking to a large crowd at an outdoor "Prove Me Wrong" debate, where he invites students to challenge his political and cultural views. Authorities have described it as a "targeted attack."

Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson on charges of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, according to an inmate booking sheet from the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Sunday that the suspect is not cooperating with authorities as they try to "to learn more about what that motive actually was."

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will award conservative activist Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously.

"Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people," the president said.

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 and became a force in conservative politics. He was close to Mr. Trump and his family, as well as Vice President JD Vance.