Dallas Cowboys hold moment of silence for Charlie Kirk at home opener

Ahead of kick-off at the home opener on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys held a moment of silence to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The NFL held a moment of reflection before Thursday Night Football, and left the decision on any other remembrances up to the remaining 15 host teams in Week 2.

The Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals all held moments of silence or special recognitions.

In a news release, the White House said it "recognizes these profound tributes that celebrate Kirk's enduring legacy as a champion for faith and patriotism and honor the remarkable impact he had on millions of Americans."

The Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees in MLB also paid tribute, as well as the UFC and NASCAR, according to the White House.

Charlie Kirk, influential voice for young conservatives, killed at 31

Kirk, a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, died Wednesday after he was shot at an event at Utah Valley University. He was speaking to a large crowd at an outdoor "Prove Me Wrong" debate, where he invites students to challenge his political and cultural views. Authorities have described it as a "targeted attack."

Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson on charges of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, according to an inmate booking sheet from the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Sunday that the suspect is not cooperating with authorities as they try to "to learn more about what that motive actually was."

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will award conservative activist Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously.

"Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people," the president said.

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 and became a force in conservative politics. He was close to Mr. Trump and his family, as well as Vice President JD Vance.