Java House Grand Prix of Arlington returns to entertainment district in 2027

After a successful inaugural season, the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington will return to North Texas in 2027, IndyCar officials announced Monday.

The event, which turned the streets of Arlington into a racetrack weaving through the entertainment district past both Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium, drew record crowds.

When CBS News Texas spoke with the President and General Manager of the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, Bill Miller, he said it had been two years in the making.

Thousands looked on as the first-ever champion of the race, Kyle Kirkwood, was named this past March.

Kirkwood, a 27-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, complimented the track and shared how great it was to race through the streets of the entertainment district.

"I think this was one of the best street courses that we've ever had," Kirkwood said. He also thanked the fans.

Next year's race will return to the entertainment district and run March 19 through 21.

"Building on the momentum from this first year, 2027 will deliver more enhancements and memorable experiences for our guests," Miller said in a statement.

Also, fans will once again be able to experience more than just the race – fan zones, live music and family-friendly programming will be included. Last year's weather canceled the live performances of some top artists, so fingers crossed next year will be beautiful.