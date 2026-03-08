Grand Prix Arlington set to bring top speeds to North Texas' entertainment district

In just a few days, the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington will take place. Bill Miller, President and General Manager of the event, says this race has been in the works for two years.

"We started, you know, conceptually, how do you design a racetrack on what are city streets and around the property," said Miller.

Miller says they are on schedule, adding that it takes crews almost a month to set everything up.

"The track is 2.73 miles, 14 turns. You're going to have top speeds on Randol Mill right behind us here, where the cars are going to be going 180mph," said Miller.

Drivers will race through the Arlington Entertainment District, going past Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium.

"We've now come to Randol Mill, and we're in the area of the track that we call the horseshoe. This is going to be one of the more technical spots of the track. Drivers will be just hugging around this turn and going probably 90 to 100, 100 plus miles an hour," said Miller.

Miller says they've carefully planned every little detail with the hopes of giving an expected crowd of about 80,000 people the best experience.

"You will feel the cars and that speed as they transition through this year's area. It's going to be pretty awesome," said Miller.

Tickets are still available. CBS News Texas will be live at the race events this Friday.