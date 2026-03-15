High winds cancel T-Pain, DJ Disco Lines concert at Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

The post-race performances scheduled for Sunday as part of the Good Ranchers Concert Series at the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington have been canceled due to high winds, organizers announced.

The Sunday lineup was set to feature Grammy-winning artist T-Pain and DJ Disco Lines following the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race. Officials said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution for guests, artists, and staff."

A wind advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. due to sustained winds from the northwest at 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

Organizers said guests who purchased VIP concert upgrades for Sunday will receive refunds and will be contacted directly with additional details about the refund process.

IndyCar driver Kyle Kirkwood won the IndyCar street race, becoming the first-ever champion of the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington.

"I think this was one of the best street courses that we've ever had," Kirkwood said.