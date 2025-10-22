North Texas woman charged with aiding terrorism in July 4 attack on Alvarado ICE facility

A North Texas woman has been arrested in connection with a violent July 4 attack on a federal immigration detention center in Alvarado where masked assailants opened fire on police and vandalized vehicles, according to arrest records.

Janette Goering was arrested at her home in Carrollton on Oct. 21, according to the DFW Support Committee, a group formed by friends, family members and supporters of those arrested in connection with the incident at the Prairieland U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Detention Center.

She is in the Johnson County Jail and is being charged with aiding in the commission of terrorism. Goering is being held on a $5 million bond.

She is the 18th person arrested in connection with the attack that left one Alvarado police officer injured.

Other arrests made in connection to attack on ICE

On Oct. 16, federal prosecutors charged two North Texas men accused of helping orchestrate the violent July 4 attack, alleging the pair were part of an "Antifa cell" that plotted to target law enforcement officers with gunfire and explosives.

Cameron Arnold and Zachary Evetts were federally charged with providing material support to terrorists, attempted murder of officers and employees of the U.S., and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, according to the indictment from the Department of Justice.

The charges came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order labeling antifa a "domestic terrorist organization."

What happened on July 4 at the Prairieland ICE facility

The night of July 4, several masked individuals dressed in black, some of them armed, arrived at the Prairieland ICE detention facility, vandalizing vehicles and security cameras in the parking lot, according to authorities.

When an Alvarado police officer tried to engage with a person from the group, an unknown number of people opened fire. At least one bullet struck the officer in the neck, police said.