Fugitive and ex-Marine reservist wanted in ICE facility ambush in custody after Blue Alert

The 12th suspect wanted in connection with a July 4 ambush that left a police officer wounded outside an ICE detention facility in Alvarado, Benjamin Hanil Song, is in custody, the Johnson County District Attorney and the FBI said Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Blue Alert on July 9 for 32-year-old Song, a former U.S. Marine Corps reservist, who fled the scene at the Prairieland Detention Center and had been at large since July Fourth.

He faces three counts of attempted murder of federal agents and three counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

"The FBI has worked tirelessly to arrest everyone associated with the shooting at the Prairieland Detention Center," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "His arrest is the result of our determination to protect not only the community, but also our law enforcement partners that were the targets of a coordinated attack. We have said it before, the FBI will not tolerate acts of violence toward law enforcement and will thoroughly investigate anyone that commits these types of offenses."

Song allegedly purchased firearms used in ICE facility attack

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Song allegedly purchased four firearms used in the attack, including AR-style rifles. He and 10 others wore black military-style clothing, launched fireworks at the facility, and vandalized vehicles and a guard post.

An Alvarado police officer was shot in the neck upon arrival, while another attacker fired 20 to 30 rounds at unarmed correctional officers. One rifle was equipped with a binary trigger for rapid fire. Additional weapons were recovered from vehicles and homes.

Suspects face attempted murder charges in ICE facility ambush

Investigators tracked Song's phone near the facility through July 5. A vehicle linked to Song was later found near another suspect's residence.

FBI

Eleven suspects, including Song, face three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer and three counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. Those charged include Cameron Arnold, Savannah Batten, Nathan Baumann, Zachary Evetts, Joy Gibson, Bradford Morris, Maricela Rueda, Seth Sikes, Elizabeth Soto and Ines Soto.

Each faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

A 12th suspect has been charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to conceal and destroy evidence related to the ambush. That individual faces up to 10 years in prison.

Two others were charged on July 14 with accessory after the fact when law enforcement agents determined that they helped Song flee from the Prairieland area and evade arrest.