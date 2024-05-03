Isolated showers possible in North Texas Friday

NORTH TEXAS — As we move through this Friday, expect clouds and some sunshine here in North Texas. A few isolated showers and storms are possible, especially by afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Then, later tonight, a line of showers and storms will approach the I-35 corridor from the west. Some storms could be strong to severe. As the storms push closer to the Metroplex, they'll likely weaken. Still, stay weather-aware tonight for some heavy rain and gusty winds, especially for communities west of I-35. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Your weekend will not be a washout. However, keep your rain gear handy.

We're tracking widely scattered showers and storms for Saturday. Again, it won't rain all day. The highest threat for rain, though, will push into our area Saturday night. Some of the rain could be heavy with localized flooding. Highs will be near 80 degrees by the afternoon. Lows will be in the 60s.

Periods of rain and/or storms will continue into Sunday morning through at least the afternoon. The chance for rain will taper off Sunday night. So, if you have any Cinco de Mayo plans this weekend, have a backup plan just in case. Highs will be in the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

A few isolated storms are possible Monday. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Highs will be near 90 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday!