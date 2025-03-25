Isolated showers, cooler air to move across North Texas after days of above average temps

The return of low-level moisture on a southerly surface flow will increase the chance for a couple of isolated showers late Tuesday afternoon into the early evening hours between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued for Dallas County until 6:30 p.m. Winds up to 60 mph and 2" hail are possible.

In Oklahoma, some showers and storms will develop on a northwest flow loft, which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorm activity to the northeast side of North Texas overnight through Wednesday morning into the early afternoon hours.

There's a 40 to 60% chance of rain coverage on the northeast side of Texas, and there's about a 30% chance of coverage in DFW.

On Thursday, Opening Day for the Texas Rangers, there's a 40% chance of isolated showers or storms. It won't be a washout, but be aware if you plan to tailgate.

Rain chances increase overnight Thursday and then into Friday in the forecast. There may be strong isolated storms. The First Alert Weather Center will keep track.

Temperatures are a roller coaster ride – going from the low 90s for Tuesday, the 80s on Wednesday, back down to the 70s for Thursday and Friday, then back up to 90 on Saturday before the next cold front moves through.