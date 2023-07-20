Is the hot weather making you hot-headed?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Does hot weather make you have a hot head? Well, if it does you are not alone. Doctors say this is called heat hypothesis.

As DFW battles another hot day, experts say it can easily make someone irritable and cranky. A report from the American Psychiatric Association says the sizzling weather increases irritability. Additionally, data shows the hotter the gets the more violence and domestic abuse gets reported.

The extreme heat can also impact your mental health. This includes anxiety, stress, and mood disorders. Health professionals say this is because our bodies aren't physically equipped to handle extreme heat for long periods of time.

"Are you snapping more quickly at people? Notice physical signs—Am I sweating a lot? Is my head hurting?—things like that, because especially when you have some physical symptoms, it adds on [and now you have] less patience with other people," said behavior health therapist Christine Sunny John.

John says it's important to pay attention to your body. She also suggests to not stay outside for long periods of time, take frequent breaks in air conditioning, monitor your body and your mood and stay hydrated.