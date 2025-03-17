Heated debate erupts at Irving public meeting over proposed resort and casino

Irving officials and residents discuss resort and casino proposal in the city

Irving officials and residents discuss resort and casino proposal in the city

Irving officials and residents discuss resort and casino proposal in the city

A proposal to build a multi-billion-dollar destination resort and casino in Irving sparked heated debate at a public meeting Tuesday night. The project, which some residents oppose, would require a change in Texas law before moving forward.

City officials are considering the next steps for the development, planned for a site near State Highway 114, Loop 12, and Spur 482—close to where Texas Stadium once stood. The Las Vegas Sands Corporation owns the land, but it would need to be rezoned before construction could begin.

Public comments stretched late into the evening, with some residents voicing strong objections and others supporting the economic potential of the project. Despite the discussion, any recommendation made Monday night will still require approval from the Irving City Council on Thursday.

Even if city leaders sign off, the project faces a larger hurdle.

Gambling is currently illegal in Texas, meaning lawmakers would need to change state law before voters could weigh in on a constitutional amendment to legalize it.

For now, the debate continues, with the future of the proposed casino hinging on political and legal challenges ahead.